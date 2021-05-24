Dance ballet? Chayanne shows himself on video practicing it | AP

The singer of Puerto Rican origin Chayanne was most natural in a video where he was practicing a bit of ballet, perhaps some of his followers were more than surprised.

As surely you already know the interpreter of “Salome“He constantly practices his dance routines for his performances, as he himself affirms that he is not a very good dancer and that therefore he must practice continuously.

It is precisely for this reason that on several occasions we have seen these types of videos on Instagram of one of the biggest personalities and celebrities in Latin America, where he performs some steps for his choreography.

It was a particular choreography that has attracted attention, because Chayanne He was practicing one of his routines when he starts doing some basic ballet steps, so excited about this type of dance that it might even be included in some of his performances, albeit in small parts.

Perhaps the fact that the singer is practicing this dance style will catch your attention and you are probably wondering why he does it, because it is not common to see a male singer who really practices it and do not worry, everything has its explanation, Chayanne himself mentions it in his description.

The handsome and friendly as well as charming Puerto Rican affirms that the ballet It is the basis of every dance style, also ask what is the opinion of his followers whom, as you well know, he loves and is considerate of them, because he not only wrote this message in his native language, which is Spanish, but also in English. , which are the languages ​​of most of his followers.

While practicing one of his routines, apparently as a joke he seems to be including some steps of this dance style, with the basic and stretching steps, surely more than one of his followers who have seen the video found it funny, even They have let you know in the comments.

The publication was made on May 8, 2018 on his official Instagram account, where he has 5.9 million followers in the application alone because surely this easy figure could be double and even triple the number of fans he has around the world, only not everyone has an account in this app.

The singer is wearing black jeans, a white shirt, tennis shoes and a cap that is usually the type of clothing that we see him with in most of his videos.

His casual style is extremely pleasant and even for many it is part of his humble personality, because he does not need to show off his luxuries and impressive outfits to be admired, his talent and character is enough.

You are cute, I love you, I hope one day I will get an autograph and photograph with you, until today I have not been successful “,” You are so cute, perfect “,” Everything you do goes well my love, you are perfect I love you ” some fans wrote.

His publication has reached more than 618 thousand like’s, which in this case are reproductions and also has more than four thousand comments, in which they affirm that everything the singer does is more than perfect even if he dedicates himself to dancing ballet.

Chayanne has 1,367 publications on his Instagram despite having been with his account for several years, because he does not usually share content on a daily basis unless he has a possible event at the door, despite this his fans have created accounts where they constantly publish content relating to it.