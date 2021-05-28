Danai Gurira to star in Wakanda spin-off on Disney Plus

Following the huge success of WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Marvel Studios prepares a large number of productions to keep fans hooked on the streaming platform and always eager for more. Among the many projects already announced, there is one that we know very little about but that promises a lot, a Wakanda spin-off, and now it is confirmed that it will have Danai Gurira reprising her role as Okoye.

Gurira was introduced to the franchise in Pantera Negra – 90% as the leader of the Dora Milaje, the Wakanda special forces and the king’s personal guards. In addition to being a great warrior, she stands out for her intelligence as a strategist and her absolute loyalty to T’Challa. The long-awaited sequel to Black Panther has confirmed his official title, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is expected to honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman, an actor who passed away last year after suffering from cancer for several years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gurira’s participation in the Wakanda series is a fact, and Collider confirmed it through other sources. It is only known that the show will be set in the fictional country of Wakanda, where the events of Black Panther and where the heroes faced Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. There is no date yet for the arrival of the Wakanda series, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It will be released in theaters in July 2022.

Gurira gave life to Okoye in Avengers: Infinity War and in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame – 95%; In both she showed that her combat skills are at the level of superheroines like Black Widow and that she is capable of defeating beastly aliens with a metal spear. She was also part of the controversial and praised Girl Power scene along with the rest of the Marvel superheroines.

In 2019 Black Panther made history by being nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, although it did not win that coveted accolade, it did win statuettes in the Best Soundtrack, Best Production Design and Best Costume categories. On the other hand, he received the praise of many actors, directors and celebrities of all kinds. Although he was not the first black superhero in film history, he was the first to have such a great reach and popularity, and the team behind the production and most of the cast were made up of African Americans.

Black Panther It was not only a milestone for becoming the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Picture, but also because it managed to gross US $ 700 million at the domestic box office (United States and Canada), placing it as the fifth highest grossing in history. But in addition, its impact on the African American community was more than demonstrated by the many testimonials that appeared on the Internet.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has managed to reinvent itself time and again, surprising its fans and maintaining the approval of critics. After Black Panther and his explicit social criticism, Marvel wanted to continue in that direction with Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Sam Wilson / Falcon decides not to become Captain America, but after discovering a little about racism in America throughout its history, decides to adopt the mantle of the patriotic superhero as a way to make up for centuries of abuse to African Americans.

Wilson’s Captain America will soon be the protagonist of a film that will continue with the events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it is possible that the character will have some contact with Wakanda again; In the Disney Plus series this was because Zemo escaped from prison, and as many will remember, he was responsible for the death of King T’Chaka in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%.

