Danai Gurira to star as Okoye in a Marvel series on Disney +

Several weeks ago it was announced that the director Ryan coogler he was working on a series about the world of Black Panther. He was the director of 2018’s “Black Panther” and was working on the second film, titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” However, this other Marvel series was pulled out of the sleeve for the Disney + platform.

Now the medium The Hollywood Reporter shared that the actress Danai Gurira to reprise her role as Okoye on multiple future projects from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His return is confirmed in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, 2022, and they also assure that will appear as Okoye in a “minor origin series” not specified that will premiere in Disney +.

It must be emphasized well that it is not clear if this spinoff is the series about the Kingdom of Wakanda that was previously reported or a different project, but it would make sense. In the same way, it should be remembered that Coogler signed a five-year contract with Walt Disney and there are more MCU projects, not just the second Black Panther movie and this Wakanda series.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter