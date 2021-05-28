Danai Gurira reprise her role as Okoye in ‘Black Panther 2’ and a new Disney + original series

We have learned from The Hollywood Reporter that ‘The Walking Dead’ star Danai Gurira will reprise her role as Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje, in a future spin-off series of ‘Black Panther’ for Disney +. It is not clear if this series will be the same project we talked about last February set in the kingdom of Wakanda.

In addition, it has been confirmed that the actress will return for the Marvel Studios sequel, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘, whose production will begin sometime this year in Atlanta. Recall that the actress first appeared as Okoye in ‘Black Panther’ (2018), to later have small appearances in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Based on the films of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters featured in the first film. As in the first installment, the film will be directed by Ryan Coogler.

At the moment few more details are known about this sequel, although the executive vice president of Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso, previously stated that in no case will they use a digital double to replace Chadwick Boseman, an actor who died last year after a four-year battle. against colon cancer.

Most of the original cast is expected to return for the sequel along with the addition of Tenoch Huerta (‘Narcos: Mexico’), who will play the villain. Regarding its premiere, it will arrive on July 8, 2022.

With seven Oscar nominations to its name (including Best Picture), ‘Black Panther’ successfully dominated the box office for several weeks reaching a gross of $ 1.3 billion at the global box office.