A new problem arose for Dana White when the spectacular night of UFC 250 came to an end. Irish fighter Conor McGregor he abruptly announced his retirement as soon as the event in Las Vegas ended.

This was a surprise to everyone in the UFC. Although Conor made an amazing comeback in January., he has been looking to fight various potential opponents and is working and posting videos for fans, however, now announced his retirement from nowhere.

Dana responded to the news as soon as she heard it. During the post-fight press conference, he said the pandemic is affecting companies and people everywhere, and that is doing everything possible to make everything work smoothly. At times like this, he can’t do much to keep the fighters from wanting to fight.

“He has been wanting to fight. He is frustrated because he wants to fight. I am sure it is part of that. Not that we can’t make him fight, but who do you want to fight with now? Do you want to fight Ferguson? He called Masvidal. Masvidal, okay, who are you fighting with now? And where do we fight Conor McGregor right now? Fight Island will not be working until July ”

“So if you look at all the problems managing a business like this, multiply it by a million people and that’s where we are now. And there are a lot of other things going on behind the scenes right now that, you know, it’s a crazy time to be the first guy to come back to live sports when there are a lot of people who are crazy and you don’t want this to be done. ”

Of course, Dana has faced unprecedented attacks from fighters in recent weeks. With Jon Jones claiming that he intends to vacate the title, and now this statement from “The Notorious”, it appears that Dana has a lot more work than she thought she would have.