The president of the United States Donald Trump will hold a conference call this Saturday, and UFC President Dana White is among the participants.

The call, which is scheduled today, will have White and nine other heads of the sport’s major leagues. The White House made the announcement just hours after the activity.

The reason for the conference is to talk about the pandemic of coronavirus, which has frozen the sports leagues.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to participate in a phone call with all major-league sports commissioners today at noon, according to the @WhiteHouse.

– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

Beside White NBA commissioner joins Adam Silva, commissioner of the WNBA Cathy Engelbert, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, the commissioner of the PGA Tour Jay Monahan, the CEO of WWE Vince McMahon, the NASCAR commissioner John middlebrook and the founder Jim France, the MLS commissioner Don Garber. The NCAA will not be included in the call. This was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Scheduled participants on call with Trump:

NBA – Adam Silver

WNBA – Cathy Engelbert

MLB – Rob Manfred

NFL – Roger Goodell

NHL – Gary Bettman

PGA Tour – Jay Monahan

UFC – Dana White

WWE – Vince McMahon

NASCAR – John Middlebrook or Jim France.

MLS – Don Garber.

Notice: No NCAA. https://t.co/ZqKhN6sdGO

– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

At the conference of this Saturday you can talk about the UFC agenda. White has attempted to schedule events in the coming months, but logistics has failed. The organization canceled three events, and is scheduled, UFC 249 next April 18th, which does not have a defined place. Travel restrictions could cancel the participation of Khabib Nurmagomedov, together with other fighters, who will be part of the card.