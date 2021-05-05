“Dana White wants to end women’s featherweight”

Amanda Nunes | Image: King of the River

Amanda Nunes (21-4) to defend the World Featherweight Championship against Julianna Peña (10–4) on August 7 at UFC 265 while still talking about whether the division could end soon. In fact, in recent statements to Combate, the monarch has said that Dana White wants to end it. Nevertheless, she is not willing.

Amanda Nunes and the end of women’s featherweight in the UFC

«Dana wants to end the division but I have told her that as long as I am champion I want it open. I think the problem with featherweight is talent. I think it’s hard to find talented girls in this division. I could be wrong, but we are seeing that the girls who fought Cris (Cyborg) needed a little more.

“Not that they are bad athletes, but they needed a little more work. I’ll wait, I’m sure they’ll find someone to continue the division. They did it with Cris, they brought girls from God knows where. And even bantamweight girls wanted to go up to feel more comfortable. I don’t care if the division is real or not«.

Open but clean because Amanda Nunes hardly allows her opponents to try to beat her when they face each other. It remains to be seen what happens with Julianna Peña, but if the defeat also remains, it would be necessary to see who is the next title contender.

Amanda Nunes | Image: Forbes