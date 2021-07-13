Dana White, very happy with Herb Dean’s intervention during O’Malley vs. Moutinho: “The fight could have stopped a round earlier”

Having taken the fight on eleven days’ notice, and assimilated over two hundred significant blows during it, many people – including who writes this – believed Kris moutinho had earned the right to go the distance with Sean O’Malley in the combat that opened the UFC 264.

However, in another rather questionable decision, Herb Dean He decided to end the engagement with just 27 seconds remaining to the end of the last round, during a sequence in which Moutinho was avoiding blows and counterattacking.

Chatting with the media after the PPV, Dana White not only did he align himself with Dean, but also pointed out that the fight may have been stopped much earlier

“I think he could have stopped three minutes earlier,” White commented (via MMA Fighting). “He could have stopped her in the second round. That fight was and had to stop in any instance. I agree with the detail. The fight could have been stopped a round earlier. That guy received a fair amount of punishment. We sent him straight to the hospital, non-stop, no talk, nothing. Straight to the hospital.

Following three rounds of pure action, both O’Malley and rookie Moutinho took home a $ 75,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

