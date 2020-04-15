Dana White

the basis of UFC in Las Vegas it will hold live events starting next month, according to Dana White.

The building of UFC Apex, who had the last season of Contender Series, now could be the event home of UFC for some time. ESPN revealed the night of this Tuesday that the organization hopes to return to action on May 9.

In an email sent to Variety, White I declare that UFC Apex I could do the events soon.

“We built the APEX facilities next door just in time to save the day of this pandemic,” White said. “Live fights will take place from there starting next month and for the foreseeable future.”

White non-specific when the series of events in APEX will begin, the billboard of May 9 it has no defined place at the moment.

Actually, Nevada has isolation order for non-essential businesses until April 30th. According to the report of Variety, UFC expect the lock to “Relieve in the next month” for these events take place behind closed doors for the public.

Could it be that Nevada not be the only option for the May 9, there is the possibility that Florida It is also another possible place for upcoming billboards.

A new order issued by the Governor Ron DeSantis approved a list of “Essential services” what includes “Employed in a sports and media production with a national audience, including athletes, artists, production team, executive team, media team and any others necessary to facilitate the inclusion of services to support such production, only if the venue is closed to general public in general ”.

The May 9 event will have three belt fights. Tony Ferguson faces Justin Gaethje by the interim belt of the light ones, Henry Cejudo will defend your rooster belt in front Dominick Cruz and Amanda Nunes will have his first featherweight belt defense in front Felicia Spencer.

It only remains to wait and see what will define the UFC in your next steps.