Once again, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson It was canceled. Tomorrow, “El Cucuy” will not fight against the World Lightweight Champion but against Justin Gaethje. The Russian fighter had to stay in his native country Due to travel restrictions due to Covid-19. Many are blaming some, many others are blaming others … And now Dana White speaks.

Khabib’s departure from UFC 249

The President of UFC did these statements to BT Sport:

“I am sure everyone saw that Khabib published that when Ramadan ends he will be ready to fight. There were many questions about Khabib, with people saying many things. What he said is absolutely true. None of us saw what happened and how fast the world was changing day by day.

“We all made some bad decisions that left him trapped in Moscow. It wasn’t just him, we all did it wrong. And I also take responsibility for that. Now we have Gaethje against Ferguson, who is huge. “

There is no doubt that the stellar fight of UFC 249 It is huge, but not as huge as the original would have been. Now it remains to be seen if Ferguson triumphs for in the coming months, face to face with Nurmagomedov in the octagon. For now nothing can be confirmed, but that is what will happen if “El Cucuy” wins tomorrow May 9.

The entire PPV presents this poster:

Interim UFC Lightweight Championship

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC World Bantamweight Championship

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Alexey Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey