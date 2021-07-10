Dana White states that “he’s not even thinking of a McGregor-Diaz trilogy”

Conor mcgregor He could be in the last chance hall when he takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A loss could spell the end of his controversial MMA career.

There was a time when the Irishman considered himself invincible. I was trashing the UFC featherweight division. And in an unexpected moment, he was scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in March 2016 in a welterweight bout. McGregor thought it would be another walk in the park for him, but Diaz had other ideas.

In just the second round, Diaz subdued McGregor to inflict his first UFC loss. A rematch was arranged immediately after, this time scheduled for UFC 202 in August 2016. Much was expected of McGregor. The Irishman emerged victorious, earning a majority decision victory over Diaz.

With the score of 1-1, many believed that there would soon be a trilogy fight. But, that never came as McGregor took a different path.. He went on to become the first two-division champion in UFC history.

Now that McGregor is fading, there has been talk of a Diaz-McGregor trilogy. Diaz returned to the UFC after two years, a couple of weeks ago. He faced Leon Edwards at UFC 263, losing the fight to the Briton. Despite losing the fight, Diaz showed why he has always been a fan favorite.

Since Diaz still has a lot of fighting to do, UFC president Dana White was asked by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto if he was intrigued by a trilogy fight between Diaz and McGregor. White replied:

«I was never enthusiastic about the first fight. So I do not know. I’m not even thinking about it. I haven’t thought about that fight at all. Let’s see how this plays out [McGregor-Poirier]Let’s see where it goes.

