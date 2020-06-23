The President of UFCDana White publicly referred to Amanda Nunes’ possible withdrawal from MMA. After joking “That I would kill the champion”, in case you retire from sport, White She explained that she will support any decision she makes for her future.

“I hope she doesn’t retire. She is one of my favorite people in this world. It is coming out of a performance like the last one she had. She was incredible, she looked good in front of one of the toughest fighters I have ever seen. And, after a fight like that, I would hate to think that she wants to retire, but, I really know that she’s thinking about it, she probably should ”, he explained at the press conference after Saturday’s event.

Promoter of UFC more than 20 years ago, White He never hid his thoughts regarding the fighters who began to consider retirement. For several times, independent the athlete, Dana went on to say that Amanda should be focused on sports. Otherwise, you must hang up the gloves.

With Nunes, the situation could be considered a little different. The president knows that he has the champion who is considered by many to be the best fighter of all time and at her best. Thinking of keeping it, White, He stated that he is working with his team to find the best options for the Brazilian’s future.

“I told matchmakers the other day to start creating the featherweight division for her. We are going to do that, we are going to start, sign more women and expand the category. And now he’s talking about retiring. So apparently we need to talk to know if we are on the same page ”he explained.

In the event that you decide to retire, it is almost unlikely that Nunes I returned in 2020. The Brazilian will become a mother for the first time and White intends to give you time for “The lioness” take advantage of motherhood.

“I love her. I want to give her time. Her baby is coming, she has many good things happening in her life. I believe that she is in a moment in life that she is beginning to enjoy and take advantage of, and all that changes when you already have enough money ”he concluded.