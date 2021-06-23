Dana White shares plans on building a high-performance institute in Africa

Such has been the global growth of MMA in recent years that the African continent has more champions in the field. UFC than the United States itself.

With Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya Y Kamaru usman As the main references, the idea of ​​an event in Africa has gained strength over the years, but what now seems to be a reality is the construction of a high-performance institute on that continent.

Chatting with the BroBible portal (via Combat), Dana White, president of the UFC, confirmed plans for what would be the organization’s third PI.

“We always believed that this business would be great globally, that we could create talent from all over the world,” White confessed. Do you know what makes sense? Africa. I’m going to build a PI there.

At the moment, the UFC’s only high-performance institutes are located in Las Vegas and China.

Usually, Las Vegas-based fighters – or those arriving in town for Fight Week – use the PI facility to finish their training camps.

Regarding the potential event in Africa, White commented that it is something that could happen in 2020.

“We are preparing it,” he said.

