Dana White

UFC President Dana White put on hold a possible showdown between Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt. Sean O’Malley is becoming a big star, especially after his knockout victory over Eddie Wineland at UFC 250.

He has counted a streak of 12 consecutive wins and remains undefeated since turning pro in 2015. He is welcome to the UFC roster, according to Dana White.

“He is one of the guys we are focused on and we have been since the‘ Contender Series ’. He had some issues that he had to deal with in the past few years, which is brutal. But it has given him the opportunity to heal and here we are ”

UFC President refers to O’Malley’s problems with USADA. The anti-doping organization previously suspended the 25-year-old after testing positive for Ostarine. His recent controversies and consecutive victories have put him a big target on his back.

After his recent win at UFC 250, ‘Sugar’ shot some shots at former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. “No Love” also had a great victory by KO against Raphael Assuncao on the same card. O’Malley claimed that his KO was much better than that of the former champion and both have been discussing the issue on social media and in interviews.

A showdown between the bantamweight stars would certainly be a fan favorite.But White is not convinced that the confrontation will happen anytime soon.