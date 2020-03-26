It is likely that the UFC Offer your largest PPV without any viewer witnessing it live.

With the news of the very possible addition of Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik to the UFC 249 undercard, Dana White He confirmed to ESPN yesterday afternoon that the plan is indeed to organize one of the best undercards in MMA history around the big fight that will headline the event between the 155-pound monarch, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the challenger, Tony Ferguson.

“We are trying to build the best card that has ever been made in the history of sports. Francis (Ngannou) is one that we are thinking of adding as well. ”

The PPV will be held behind closed doors due to the spread of the coronavirus, and although the entire card, from the Main Card to the Preliminaries that will be issued by the UFC Fight Pass, it is already covered, most likely there are alterations, such as the addition of Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik, due to logistics related problems.

For now, that’s what UFC 249 looks like.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (C) vs. Tony FergusonRose Namanjunas vs. Jessica AndradeMagomed Ankalev vs. Ion CutelabaIslam Makhachev vs. Alexander HernandezJeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Preliminary

Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah HallLyman Good vs. Belal MuhammadKhama Worthy vs. Ottman AzaitarBen rothwell vs. Gian Vilante

Preliminaries (UFC Fight Pass)

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah MoraesKarl Roberson vs. Makhmud MuradovHunter Azure vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

The event will be held on April 18.