Dana White says Conor McGregor has “chronic arthritis” in his ankles

Dana White | Image: Zhe Ji / .

A few days ago Conor McGregor said he entered his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 injuredTherefore, the injury that he suffered and that led him to lose was not born then: “I was injured. People ask me, ‘When did you break your leg?’ You can ask Dana White. Ask the UFC. Ask Dr. Davidson. They knew it.

And they have precisely asked Dana White on these words from the Irish star (via Jed I. Goodman):

Notice

Dana White told Fox News that Conor McGregor had asked the NSAC if he could tape his ankles for his fight with Dustin Poirier. Conor received clearance from NSAC, but opted not to tape them. Dana says Conor has chronic arthritis in his ankles. # UFC – Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) July 19, 2021

“Dana White told Fox News that Conor McGregor had asked the NSAC if he could bandage his ankles for his fight with Dustin Poirier. Conor received clearance from NSAC, but chose not to bandage them. Dana says Conor has chronic arthritis in his ankles«.

At the moment Conor McGregor’s surgery went well and he is expected to fight again sometime in 2022. It will be interesting to see what the lightweight situation is then. Although everything indicates that he will have his fourth fight with Dustin Poirier. But while “The Diamond” will be fighting for the world championship presumably in the coming months.

What do you think of Dana White’s words?

Advertisement