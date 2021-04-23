Dana White says Colby Covington will be the next welterweight challenger

There are only a few days left to know what will happen in the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. However, Dana White already has the next welterweight title fight in mind.

According to White’s statements, the winner of the main event at UFC 261 will have to face Colby Covington. It’s hard to believe that if Usman lost the title to Masvidal he wouldn’t get an immediate rematch, considering the track record. Perhaps Dana is assuming that Kamaru will defeat Jorge again.

“Usman is at a point in his career where he now thinks, ‘Who’s next again?’ He’s having to face guys he already beat again. Masvidal obviously took the fight on short notice, so we gave him this fight so we can shake off the excuses. And then Colby is next. “

Although it was finished by Usman, it could be said that Covington was the closest to beating him. In their fight at UFC 245, the fight was tied until the fourth round according to the judges. One judge had Usman up 3-1, another had the match 2-2, and the third judge had seen Colby up 3-1.

With those arguments, the rematch would sound logical, but it cannot be ignored that Usman won by TKO. That is why, if he manages to retain the title, Kamaru seems more inclined to face the victor between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz. Dana thinks differently and told herself so satisfied with the first fight, she would love to see a second one.

“The fight between him and Colby Covington is one of the best I have seen in history. Colby Covington, love him, hate him, or whatever you think of him, he’s one of the best fighters in the world. He is a very, very good fighter. That fight was amazing and they both had to go into deep water in that fight. It is one of the best fights I have seen, in history. “

Finally, Dana finished by clarifying that although there is a plan in mind, changes can never be ruled out.

“Who knows? Anything can happen. The guys get hurt, things happen, the times. Who knows? Especially nowadays. But that should be the next fight to happen. “

