Twice UFC champion in different categories simultaneously and with victories over top female MMA stars Amanda Nunes meets all the requirements to be considered not only the best fighter in history, but also to enter the conversation of the best athlete in this sport, regardless of gender.

Despite this, the Brazilian continues to have little recognition when preparing lists of this type and Dana White, UFC president, seems to have a theory to explain this.

White was incisive in pointing out existing sexism in the world as the only plausible explanation for Amanda to continue to be underestimated, especially when the comparison includes male athletes.

However, Dana sees the possibility of following this prejudice more and more difficult, since the performance inside the octagon of the Brazilian leaves no doubt about her place in the history of sports.

“I think it is because she is a woman, to be honest with you. But now it’s becoming very difficult for people not to start respecting her, especially after that last performance. When she fought Germaine de Randamie, people said, “Oh, she looked human in that fight.” Than? She fought one of the best fighters and won the fight. What do you want from this woman? And in this last fight, against an incredibly tough Spencer, she proved it. ”

Amanda Nunes’ last loss occurred in September 2014, at UFC 178, when she was overtaken by Cat Zingano by TKO. Since then, the Brazilian has 11 consecutive victories, having among its ‘victims’ names such as: Cris ‘Cyborg’, Holly Holm, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko, the latter on two occasions.