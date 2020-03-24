Dana White says all fights postponed by coronavirus will be rescheduled

The coronavirus and restrictions to combat its spread globally caused the UFC Have no other choice but to postpone three of your events, which were to be spearheaded by high-profile fights like Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards, Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Y Alistair Overeem vs. Walt harris.

However, in an interview with Yahoo! Sports (via MMA Junkie), Dana White He assured that the fights that were affected by the pandemic will be rescheduled for another time.

“All of these fights are going to be rescheduled. When we return to the Khabib (Nurmagomedov) fight, we will be back, man. We will be operating again. And as I told you before, everyone is going to fight because they want to, not because they have. ”

Unless a force majeure mishap occurs, the UFC 249 is scheduled for April 18 in a location that, according to White, is already fully defined.