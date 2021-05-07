Dana White reveals that Jon Jones asked for 30 million to face Francis Ngannou, and explains why Derrick Lewis got the starting opportunity

By Edwin Pérez – The president of the UFC, Dana White, a couple of days ago announced that the first defense of the heavyweight title of the champion Francis Ngannou, would be the rematch with Derrick Lewis. With this statement, the Octagon company’s top man buried the possibility that Francis would face former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones was known to seek a payment of more than 10 million dollars to confront Ngannou, and Dana recently addressed this issue in an installment of the The Bill Simmons Podcast. The UFC president surprised by revealing that Jones was asking for $ 30 million to enter the cage with Ngannou, and also explains why they opted for Lewis (via MMA News):

“We tried to work with Jones, and eventually we had to move on because realistically, and in all honesty, Derrick Lews is the guy who deserves the fight. Derrick Lewis is a heavyweight, he beat Francis Ngannou, he looked good in his last couple of fights, he’s ranked in the top three and I think he deserves the fight. That’s the fight that should happen. We will move on and do what we do. When Jon is ready, he will let us know. “ “According to his agreement, he talks about wanting 30 million guaranteed. This works like this, those guys share (the income of) Pay-Per-Per. He will share the proceeds of the fight. Is that how it works. This is how you run a business without going bankrupt. “

Follow me on Facebook: Edwin Pérez

Email: edwinperez92mma@gmail.com

WhatsApp and Telegram: (+57) 3195629062