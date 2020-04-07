Dana White’s president revealed that he is close to closing a contract to hold the events on a private island, where the fighters will travel to the place in private jets.

The announcement was made the night of this Monday in interview with TMZ Sports.

The President of UFC revealed that it has focused on keeping the business alive in the midst of the coronavirus, beginning with UFC 249 on April 18.

White He did not give details of where that list is located. Since it will be a mysterious place where will hold events for the next 2 months every week.

But, after closing the contract, White He will move the octagon to the island, where he will make a billboard with fighters from all countries.

Dana He indicated that the contract with the island is not closed yet, but very close to finalizing, and he does not intend to reveal where he is in the world.

UFC announced this Monday that the billboard of UFC 249which will have great fights including Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade Y Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Each person involved in the fights, from production to fighters, will have to undergo a medical examination prior to entering the venue. White He assured that it will be the high priority to enter the place.

The well-known president of UFC also mentioned the situation of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was facing Tony Ferguson in UFC 249 before the coronavirus will leave you stranded in Russia. He indicated that they can not continue blaming the champion for leaving the card, since there was not much that could be done.