Dana White reveals second contender option for middleweight belt, in case Robert Whittaker isn’t ready

Same with the victory of Robert Whittaker at UFC Vegas 24 last Saturday. Dana White already has a second option for a challenger to the middleweight belt, in case Robert Whittaker not ready, Marvin vettori take his place.

“It must be Robert Whittaker but if he’s not ready, Marvin Vettori is next in line.” declared White in interview with Yahoo Sports.

The two clashed in UFC on Fox 29, with Adesanya winning by split decision. 1 year later in UFC 243, the Nigerian knocked out Robert Whittaker in the second round and was crowned the new middleweight champion.

After losing his undefeated, Israel Adesanya wait for the next challenger on your belt. The current monarch will return to his division of origin after a frustrated attempt to obtain a second belt in the organization.

Last March, the Nigerian was defeated by Jan Blachowicz on UFC 259, bout that was valid for the light heavy belt.