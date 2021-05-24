Dana White reveals possibility of Michael Chandler facing Justin Gaethje in his next match

After losing front Charles Oliveira in the lightweight belt fight, Michael Chandler won’t wait long to get back into action in UFC.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White stated that she considers the possibility that Chandler face the former interim champion, Justin Gaethje.

“There are some possibilities that he could face Gaethje, let’s see. Nothing concrete yet, but it makes sense and it would be a great fight. Imagine alone, a fight between Chandler and Gaethje “ , declared White.

Chandler has a win and a loss in UFC. After being knock out Dan Hooker, he was knocked out by Charles Oliveira in the main fight of UFC 262 and lost the chance to win the lightweight belt. Former champion of Bellator MMA, has a record of 22-6.

Following his debut in the Octagon in 2017, Justin gaethje has a record of 22-3. After a streak of four consecutive victories and winning the interim belt, the American faced Khabib Nurmagomedov in the light belt unification combat, in UFC 254. But, the former champion submitted him in the second round, a fight where the Russian announced his retirement from the MMA.