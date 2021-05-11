Dana White reveals how she met with Nick Díaz for his comeback

Nick Diaz prior to UFC 183 | Image: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

A few weeks ago Nick Diaz’s coach made these statements on his workouts and possible return to the UFC:

«The general is fine, some of you damn gossipers, you should shut your mouth a little … Nick Díaz has moved away from his social networks. He is not active in social networks for that very reason … All of you must stop praying for the fall of Nick Díaz … He has a couple of names on his ‘PEOPLE TO KILL LIST’ for his return to the UFC. Thanks to everyone who cared about my brother. Live a much better life than most of us… We are working to get Nick back. May the Diaz army prepare for when he calls for war«.

More recently the retired fighter had a meeting with the company to talk about getting back to racing and thanks to Dana White we know how it was. In addition, the president gives his opinion about the current status of Nick Díaz (via ESPN):

«The meeting went well. All that happens to me with Nick Diaz is that I wonder how much he really wants to fight. We got together, had a great conversation, and talked about a possible comeback for him. I just do not know. We will see how this summer and the rest of the year unfolds.

“I sit daily with young fighters who are hungry, who want to get into the Top 10, who want to be champions and all that. Nick Diaz has done it all and seen it all and been in great fights. I just don’t see that when I talk to him«.

For years there has been talk of the return of Nick Díaz to the Octagon so we will see if this year finally happens or everything is nothing like on previous occasions. I really want to come back but let’s see what happens.