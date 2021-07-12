Dana White reveals (half) possible pay-per-view purchases of UFC 264

Regardless of your present, the presence of Conor mcgregor is synonymous with PPV purchases, and that was the case with UFC 264.

In the main event held on Saturday night, the former double champion of the UFC lost the trilogy fight to Dustin Poirier by TKO (medical decision) in the first round.

Notice

After the billboard, Dana White He appeared before the media (via MMA Fighting) and provided small preliminary details regarding the performance of the PPV at the purchasing level.

“Now that we are a public company, I have to be careful about these things,” White said. “He couldn’t go around opening my mouth and saying things that are wrong. But I’m going to say that we stayed between 1.7 and 1.8 million (purchases).

If, indeed, White’s estimates are correct, that means that UFC 264 is the second most bought PPV for being starred by McGregor.

The first, and by a good difference, is the UFC 229 with 2.4 million purchases. Below are the UFC 202 and the recent UFC 257 with 1.6 million.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement