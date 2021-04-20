Dana White reveals Francis Ngannou’s next fight will “probably” be rematch with Derrick Lewis

By Edwin Pérez – There was a lot of talk that Francis Ngannou’s first heavyweight title defense would be against former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The problem is that Jones wants more than 10 million dollars to face Ngannou, and it is known that the Octagon company is not willing to pay such a value.

With that said, the UFC president, Dana White, He finally touched on the issue of who is going to be Ngannou’s next rival. To the surprise of many (and something completely predictable to others), the UFC boss revealed that the next challenger to the 265-pound title could be Derrick Lewis. These were the words delivered by Dana to Kevin Iole from Yahoo Sports (via MMANews):

“It’s probably going to be ‘The Black Beast.’ After all, Derrick Lewis and Ngannou is the fight. That is the fight to be carried out at this moment ”. “Derrick Lewis is a heavyweight, he’s been fighting at heavyweight. You have earned this opportunity. (Derrick) beat him once. It is the fight that it is necessary to do ”.

Ngannou and Lewis met for the first time at UFC 226 in July 2018, in what was an actionless bout that ended with Lewis winning by unanimous decision.

