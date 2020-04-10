Dana White

Fans of MMA they will have to wait for UFC Get back to your regular schedule, after UFC 249 and its future events were postponed at the request of senior Disney and ESPN executives.

The card had the former interim UFC champion Tony Ferguson versus light weight Justin Gaethje for the interim belt of light weights in the stellar fight.

White revealed that in addition to the fighters, the interviewer Laura Sanko, The commentator Joe Rogan and the girl from the octagon Brittney Palmer They were going to participate in the event.

“Joe Rogan was absolutely working on the event this Saturday. Thanks to Joe Rogan, and Laura Sanko was showing up and she was going to do all the things behind the camera. Everyone was involved in this ”, said White. “Brittney was going to be the girl from the octagon this Saturday. Thanks Brittney! ”

The organization is working on the construction of Fight Island and it is possible that the three people mentioned by Dana White work on the events to be held on site.