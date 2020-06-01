Differences between the president of UFC, Dana White, and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, is taking more and more attention from fans for the statements between the two. After revealing that Bones asked for a million dollar amount for facing Francis Ngannou, the champion replied, and Dana replied to “GOAT” and He criticized the career of perhaps the best fighter of all time.

“What do you believe in? It is up to you. What do I gain by lying? Why would I lie? Never mind. He is nervous now. Jon had a good conversation with my lawyer, they have a good relationship, and he is the same. I really don’t care, to be honest. Me and Jon Jones were always like this, always look at what Jon Jones could have become. He could have been the Lebron James of this sport, he could have been literally that big. He can demand 15 million, 20 million, 30 million and it’s crazy. He can say what he wants publicly, and it is his right here in America “, said the president of UFC after the event of Saturday.

Himself acknowledging that he talks about one of the best fighters of all time. Dana claimed to have evidence that the conversation with Jon I go through a topic of values. At the request of the American, Then, he scared the promoters and they made his wish was discarded.

“Being the greatest of all time does not mean that you are going to earn 30 million dollars. You have to be able to do that. Jon Jones did a lot of damage to himself, and in one of the tweets he said that I damaged his image. I did it? You did that to yourself. My lawyer said, “I can show you the numbers, and that’s how it is. That is not how it works. Because you don’t come back and say to your bosses: I don’t care how much that company earns, I want this salary. Let’s see if they make it happen ”. concluded.

After the statements of White, Jon Jones He said he left the organization’s belt. Where suggested, that Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes fight to crown the new champion.