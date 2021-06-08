Dana White responds to criticism from Paulo Costa

The comments of Paulo Costa received a reply. After the Brazilian criticized the current payments of the UFC when comparing it with those of boxing, the president of UFC Dana White responded in kind.

In an interview with TSN, White stated that the middleweight is in no condition to negotiate after his loss to Israel Adesanya in his last fight.

Dana White on Paulo Costa’s recent tweets: “You should’ve started a YouTube channel when you were f ****** 13 years old and built your name up and everything else and you could have had the fight” Full interview: https://t.co/rk4yQid8to pic.twitter.com/i0VFy2QrzI – Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 7, 2021

“He is not in a position to talk about negotiating after his last fight. It is under contract. If he wants to earn more money. We have matches every weekend. Or you can get out of your contract and do whatever you want. Fight with YouTubers or I don’t know. I’m not going to release a fighter for being uncomfortable with a YouTuber making a lot of money. Are you upset after that horrible fight you did? You need to go back and put yourself in a good position to get something big ”, he claimed Dana White.

The answer comes after Paulo Costa criticize the current payments in the organization, if we compare those received by the YouTubers Logan Y Jake Paul. Dana, continued with his comments and also continued to be harsh in his replies.

“He could have started his YouTube channel when he was 13, so he could have fought on Saturday. But that was not what he did. He’s a fighter, and it’s what he does for a living. He is the one who decides. On top of that, he can’t talk about money after his last fight. But if you don’t want to fight now, so good too. You can take a vacation and do whatever you want. When he’s ready, just tell me “, concluded White.

On UFC since 2017, Paulo Costa see no action after defeat versus Israel Adesanya, on UFC 253. At 28, he has a record of 13-1. The Brazilian has already defeated names like Uriah Hall Y Yoel romero in his carrer.

