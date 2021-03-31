Dana White ranks Stipe Miocic the greatest heavyweight MMA fighter of all time

By Edwin Pérez – Today the highly anticipated UFC 260 will finally take place, a card whose main fight will be the scene of a rematch between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou.

Despite Ngannou’s fearsome knockout power, people still see Stipe as the most likely to win, which is normal considering that Stipe beat Ngannou with relative ease in the first fight at UFC 220 in 2018.

It only takes a look at the BestFightOdds website to realize that bettors expect a second win from the reigning champion. And to all this must be added the fact that Miocic is the only athlete in the UFC who has been able to defend the 265-pound belt four times.

Regarding this issue, the boss of the Octagon company, Dana White, He recently delivered some statements for Jim Donovan of 3News, where he called Miocic the best heavyweight fighter ever seen in mixed martial arts:

“He is the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time. Not just in the UFC, but in all of sport. He is a great ambassador for the sport and the brand. He is a very good human being, he is such a normal subject and you cannot ask for more from any of the champions ”.

Follow me on Facebook: Edwin Pérez

Email: edwinperez92mma@gmail.com

WhatsApp and Telegram: (+57) 3195629062