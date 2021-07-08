Dana White praises Demian Maia, but admits that the Brazilian’s passage in the Octagon is over

Demian Maia – UFC

After pronouncing his intention to make one last fight with UFC, defeat in front Belal Muhammad seems to have finished Demian Maia’s passage in the Octagon. According to the president of the organization, Dana White, the Brazilian ended his time as a fighter of UFC.

In an interview with UFC Arabia, spoke about the current situation of the former belt challenger.

Notice

“I like Demian. He ended his UFC career. How old is he now? 42, 43? At some point in his last fights, he was in the Top 5. Now he is close to 11. It is time to continue ”, He said White.

In case of Dana finalize your decision, Maia he will close his way through the Octagon with more than 30 fights. In the organization, the Brazilian was a challenger for the middleweight and welterweight belt.

Veteran of the MMA in Brazil, the welterweight lost its last two bouts in the Octagon. The last victory of Maia It was in the stellar of UFC Singapore, when subjected to Ben askren.

After your last fight, Demian He admitted his intention of a farewell fight. The paulista cited Donald cerrone or Nate diaz as possible rivals.

At 43 years old, Demian Maia did 39 fights in MMA. The Brazilian obtained a record of 28-11. Professional since 2001, the paulista beat Chael Sonnen, Neil Magny, Carlos Condit Y Jorge Masvidal.

