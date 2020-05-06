The pandemic of coronavirus has caused great damage to the sports leagues of United States and various future businesses. The results are catastrophic, where analysts predict 12 trillion dollars in losses due to the isolation that started this year.

UFC and its president Dana White, are the exception, this Saturday, the organization will return and make UFC 249, its third pay-per-view of the year. And how it happened in Brasilia in March, the billboard of this Saturday it will be behind closed doors and without public as a preventive way in the spread of the virus.

White never saw the possibility of pausing operations like other sports leagues and events MMA they made. And he says the reason was because they felt that the press of the press played an important role in that.

Many of them are justified, but many gave in to the media. They didn’t want any bad image “, said White to Sports Illustrated. “Are you saying that people couldn’t go golfing without crowds? Let’s go. That’s ridiculous. The media pressure surrendered earlier. ”

“Can’t people run in their cars? Maybe there is more to auto racing than I understand? Are there too many people together in the place? But I imagine they could also have raced cars without an audience. “

“I’ve been through things that other sports organizations don’t have”he added. “So, I think it was easier for me to continue struggling to organize an event. All of these other organizations fall apart as soon as there is some kind of negativity. ”

As for the absence of a massive public, White Initially he thought of solutions for that, but finally decided to do what he has right now.

“I thought about placing noise from the public”, revealed. “What if we made, like, a virtual audience? I thought about all that. So I’m like: Hey, stop, you’ll lose authenticity. I don’t want it to be like one of those old series, with a laugh track. “

“It will definitely be strange”he continued. “The reaction and the noise when the boys come in and the fans are on them is one of the best things in the sport. But it is something without which we will have to live for a minute, until we resolve this. ”

UFC 249 this will be done Saturday at Vystar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.