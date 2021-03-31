Dana White on why Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in UFC 257 rematch

By Edwin Pérez – Former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier met for the second time in what was the main event at UFC 257 on January 24. Unlike the first fight, and to the surprise of many, Poirier made a smart fight and focused on hurting the Irishman with kicks to the legs. And in the second round, Poirier silenced everyone by imposing himself by way of the TKO.

The UFC president, Dana White, recently offered an interview for BT Sport, where he gave his theory on the outcome of Poirier vs. McGregor 2. According to the boss of the Octagon company, Conor did not take Poirier seriously (via MMANews):

“I don’t know if this is true. Only Conor knows the answer. I think Conor underestimated Dustin, it’s like he was like, ‘Let me deal with this so I can work on other things.

And regarding a potential third tiebreaker between Poirier and McGregor, Dana thinks that Conor this time will give Poirier the importance he deserves:

“I think Conor will take this fight a lot more seriously than he did last time.”

