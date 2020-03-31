With the light champion of UFCKhabib Nurmagomedov is looking for a way out of Russia for his fight for the front belt Tony Ferguson, but it was not known what was going to happen with UFC 249 on April 18th.

Despite the problems of Khabib, the show must go on, and the president of UFC Dana White said the wheels should keep running with or without Nurmagomedov. And no obstacle is going to prevent that.

“The challenges are every time I discover something, I wake up the next day and the world changed completely again”, said White to podcast Heavyweight. “Everything hard that I worked the day before, my team and I, has now fallen apart. It literally happened to us again today. I woke up today and Khabib Nurmagomedov is in Russia and they just closed all trips inside of outside of Russia. ”

“I woke up this morning and the whole damn world changed again. So we’re going back to the board and trying to figure this out right now. I have people working on this thing as we speak. Listen, I never give up and I said that this fight is going to happen and it will be so ”.

Despite his statements, White continues with various criticisms for performing the show with the pandemic of coronavirus. But Dana He does not let the comments reach his ears, and he remains adamant that he and the organization are doing everything possible to ensure that anyone affected by the virus is seen.

“The thing is with my fighters, when they are with me, they are receiving the best medical care they can get. Better if they were alone at home or whatever their situation is ”he added. “I contacted everyone, not only with my employees who work for me, but also with my fighters, if they or a loved one gets sick and they need me, I’m here. I will do everything in my power to help and care for them. That is a fact always. This fight will continue. “

The place where it will be held UFC 249 remains a great mystery, and White will not throw beans at any “Media junk”.

“A lot of these media guys are absolute and total idiots,” I reiterate. “As soon as you let them know what you’re doing, they try to screw up everything you’ve worked on.”

“So I literally told all these guys to screw themselves and I don’t tell any of them what I’m doing, where I’m doing it, but I know this: the fight will take place on April 18, somewhere in the Damn planet and when you need to know, I’ll let you know. “

It only remains to wait and see what changes the billboard of UFC 249