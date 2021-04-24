Dana White: “Mexicans are the ones who keep boxing alive

UFC President Dana White maintained that boxing is broken as a sport. He said that he is experiencing a moment of crisis and that Mexican boxers like “Canelo” Álvarez and Latino fans are the ones who keep him alive.

“I have seen boxing in different ways and it is so broke that it has to be fixed. Really the only thing that is solid is the Latin fans “, White considered in a note with the Los Angeles Times.

“Mexico and the Mexicans keep that thing alive. If it weren’t for the Mexicans, I don’t know, I honestly don’t know. I’m talking about the United States, you know what I mean “added the businessman.

White praised Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who on May 8 will seek to unify the WBA, WBO and WBC super middle belts against Billy Joe Saunders. Canelo is a bad boy. It keeps getting better and it looks so good and dodges so many hits. Every time it comes out it looks better and better. And yes, if it is not the best sport, it is one of the best », He said.

Dana White is not a participant in fights between martial artists and boxers, something that is very fashionable lately, and she also trusts that over time more Latino MMA fighters will emerge, both from Mexico and from other countries. Fighters who at another time would have dedicated themselves to boxing.