Dana White: “Khabib is 100% retired from the UFC”

An Instagram post, that was the way Dana White announced the future of Khabib Nurmagomedov. The 32-year-old Russian announced his goodbye after beating Gaethje at UFC 254. His decision was final, he said … although in January 2021 he acknowledged that he would give himself some time to think. The door was still open, until this Thursday (early Friday in Spain). “It is a balance of 29-0. He is officially 100% retired. It was amazing to see Khabib Nurmagomedov work. Thanks for everything and enjoy everything that comes my friend“, said the president of the UFC.

The Russian had announced details in his life, such as buying head of cattle in his hometown, which foreshadowed that he would not compete again. In addition, he stated that he wanted to spend more time with his mother after the death of his father. Despite everything, the possibility existed. White and Khabib met this week, ESPN reports, The fighter reiterated his desire not to return and the UFC boss, who always put off the press on the subject and awaited his return, gave up and did not insist further. That’s why he made it official.

With the final withdrawal of Khabib, It took little time for the UFC to react and name the next title contenders. It is curious, because it ignored the number one and two in the ranking (Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje) and the opportunity is given to Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, who will play his second fight after arriving from Bellator. That lawsuit will take place on May 15 at UFC 262, first event that will have public in the United States after the pandemic.