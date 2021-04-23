Dana White: “Jon Jones is asking for $ 30 million to face Francis Ngannou”

Everything seems to indicate that the expected fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou It could be a million dollar fight. Dana White revealed that the former light heavyweight champion of UFC is asking $ 30 million to face the Cameroonian.

Ngannou, comes from knocking out Stipe Miocic in the revenge between the two in UFC 260. Following the victory, fans await the debut of “Bones” in your new division.

After leaving the belt in August, Jones announced that he would move up to the full division, where he has been training in Jackson-Wink MMA and I was waiting for the winner of the rematch of Miocic and Ngannou.

In this time away Jones has entered a strict physical routine of resistance and increase in muscle mass, this with the aim of surprising the world and defeating Francis Ngannou.

In the last few months, UFC I was looking to finalize the rematch of Francis Ngannou with Derrick Lewis, with whom he lost in UFC 226. The champion refused to face him in UFC 263, arguing that he needs more time for his first title defense.

While everything seems to indicate that the rematch between Ngannou and Lewis He will be the Cameroonian’s first starting defense. White He explained that it is the fight to be made, as he spoke with Jones and he asked for a guarantee of $ 30 million to face the heavyweight champion.

“We try to work with Jon, and we have to move on because realistically and in all honesty, Derrick Lewis is the one who deserves the fight.”, He said White in the podcast of Bill Simmons.

“Derrick Lewis is a heavyweight, he beat Francis Ngannou, he looked good in his last two fights. He’s in the top three, and he deserves the fight. That is the fight that should happen, and it is what we will do. When Jon is ready, he will let us know. “

“In his contract, he wants 30 million dollars, guaranteed”, continued White. “The way this works is that all these guys share the pay-per-view, so he will share the winnings from the fight. Is that how it works. This is how you run a business and you don’t go bankrupt », concluded White.