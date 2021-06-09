Dana White is now confident in the return of Nick Diaz this year

Everything seems to indicate that 2021 will be the year we see Nick Diaz again in the UFC octagon.

For a few months now, the return of Nick Diaz has been rumored. Although the public has been interested and even excited by the possibility, Dana White always said that would not happen. Now, the UFC president admits to having changed his mind.

“I was not very convinced of that. I didn’t think it was going to happen, but it looks like it will. It looks like Nick Diaz will fight this year. “

Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015 when he lost a decision to Anderson Silva. The bout would then go on to be declared void due to both fighters testing positive for banned substances.

Nick put his complications with USADA behind him in 2018, making him eligible to fight again. For a couple of years, Diaz showed no interest in competing again. However last year there were some images of him training and looking fit. Shortly after, his representative would confirm that he was working to fight again.

Although Dana White initially ruled out any possibility, she now admits that the promoter has been in talks with the fighter. In fact, just a few weeks ago, Dana himself spoke personally to Nick. Now, White confirms that the issue is on the right track.

“The last time I saw it was in Jacksonville, but it seems like it will happen. We’ll see. The matchmakers have spoken to him, but I don’t know exactly where we are, but he looks promising. This is not something you’ve heard me say before when asked ‘Do you think Nick Diaz will fight this year?’ My answer is always ‘absolutely sure not.’ That has changed, this time it looks promising. “

At the moment Dana has no rival or date in mind for Nick Diaz. Who would you like to see him against in the Octagon?