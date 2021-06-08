Dana White invites Paulo Costa to terminate his contract and leave the UFC

Although the Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul display had nothing to do with MMA, it has darkened the atmosphere. Some fighters like Paulo Costa and Francis Ngannou have used the occasion to question the financial compensation they receive in the UFC.

This Monday, Dana White came out to specifically respond to Paulo Costa, who openly refused to fight. The Brazilian pulled out of the fight against Jared Cannonier and pointed out that $ 300,000 was too little if they wanted to put him in a mainstream fight.

Dana explained to Costa that Logan Paul has made sure to do what seems to matter most today, sell. The key to a better pay is that there are millions of people interested in seeing the event and Paul delivers on that.

“Guess what? You should have started a YouTube channel when you were 13, and built your name and everything else. You could have had the fight on Saturday night, but you didn’t! You are not a damn youtuber. You are a fighter and this is what you do. Or not! It depends on you. And, you are in no position to ask for crazy money after your last performance. Okay?”

White opened the door for Paulo Costa to get out of the UFC. As long as the Brazilian complies with the fights that remain in his contract.

“If you feel that way, you know what I say all the time. We do fights every weekend. If you want to keep busy, you know, you can fight every weekend, if you want. Finish your contract and go do what you want to do. You can go fight with youtubers, or do whatever you want. You’re mad? You come from a ridiculous and horrible performance. Go back and get in a position to do something great. “

