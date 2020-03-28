Dana White

The President of UFCDana White continues her plans to make UFC 249.

The event, which was scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is without place due to the pandemic of coronavirus. With massive vetoes as a precaution, the options to hold the event are limited.

In interview with Mike Tyson, White He admitted that he has had to overcome many obstacles. Despite the difficulty, the president of UFC says he has multiple locations to make the undercard, which will have the long-awaited lightweight belt fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov Y Tony Ferguson.

“I will try to achieve Tony vs Khabib on April 18 and try to regain normalcy in this country”, said White. “Every day I work on this, they throw me another curved ball. Every time we plan something, it falls apart. I have to do it again ”.

“I have four or five locations at the moment and we are reaching this agreement. And then we are going to find out who we can enter, who we cannot, what we can do and we will build a card around them.”

White has received a lot of criticism for going ahead with the event, despite plans to carry out UFC 249 behind closed doors. Many questions remain unanswered when it comes to adhering to current guidelines by the coronavirus, when, and if the fighters will be examined from COVID-19, and the measures that will be taken to ensure that the athletes involved avoid contracting the virus.

Although he remains silent with those details, White He maintains that traditional media is making things out of proportion.

“Everyone runs and hides”, said White. “I am one of those guys who prefers to go out and find solutions. How do we solve this? How do we beat this thing?

“Listen, if you’re someone high risk, you should probably stay away and quarantined for a while.” What will happen when the flu season returns next year? What will happen then? ”

“I think the media has made this terrifying.” continuous White. “People are buying all the toilet paper out there. If you just look at a lot of things are happening, it’s crazy and it’s totally out of fear. It’s very weird”.

White argues that the reason that the UFC you want to keep the train moving is not to keep making money. It’s about making fighters see action and try to distract themselves in this period of instability.

When the pandemic of coronavirus be a thing of the past, White He thinks it will be something we will remember scratching our heads.

“I think that in a year or two, let’s say, good grief, we closed the whole world for this.” Concluded White.