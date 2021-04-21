Dana White holds Sean Shelby responsible for the incident between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose

Neither Jeremy stephens as an offender or Drakkar Klose as a provocateur. In order to Dana White, Sean Shelby It is who is to blame for the incident involving both fighters in the past confrontations UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24.

Friday’s confrontations were overseen by Shelby, one of the matchmakers from the UFC, and it was during them that Stephens pushed hard – and without warning – an indignant Klose.

A day later it was known that the push was what caused the co-star to be canceled from the card. The results of a CT scan were shared by the team of the 33-year-old fighter, revealing that he suffered a contusion and a cervical sprain.

Speaking with Canadian outlet TSN, White said he saw video of the incident on the Internet, adding that Shelby could have done more to prevent it.

“He was approaching with a hot head, and this is Jeremy Stephens. He’s a savage, ”White said (via MMA Junkie). “I mean, we are not standing there to look good and take pictures. We are there to make sure those things don’t happen. Sean Shelby was wrong. Sean and I see this in different ways. I saw the video on social media and called him right away. I was with my daughter in Orlando for the ESPN Cheerleader Championship. I saw what happened, I called Sean and he was like, ‘Dude, where was your head at that moment?’

Coinciding with what was reported by ESPN, White assured that the plan is to re-pair Stephens and Klose as soon as possible.

