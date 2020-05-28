Despite Conor McGregor’s recent outbursts on social media, UFC President Dana White, in an interview with ESPN, commented that hasn’t spoken to the former Irish champion about his upcoming fight.

McGregor has “accepted” everything in the past few weeks, from a boxing match against retired boxer Oscar de la Hoya to a super fight against MMA legend Anderson Silva. He also hinted at a possible return to the Octagon in July, pointing to interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje as a potential enemy.

White said he had not seriously discussed the next move for ‘The Notorious’, and hinted that still prefers to face the winner of a lightweight unification bout expected between Gaethje and undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Conor and I have not talked about fighting. If you are Conor, sitting at home, everyone is calling you, in every weight division. Who is the next one? I’m waiting for (Heavyweight Daniel Cormier) to call him, you know? Conor, his personality, he is going to respond to that ”

“I think what Conor needs to do is sit back and let these fights begin to unfold. Obviously, the most important division is the 155-pound division. We will see what happens ”

Nurmagomedov is currently in his native Russia. He confirmed last month that his father had heart surgery and is currently battling the coronavirus in Moscow. White suggested that the Nurmagomedov-Gaethje fight could happen sometime in September.

McGregor, coming off a 40-second knockout victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in january. That fight was contested at 170 pounds. Reigning UFC 170-pound welterweight champion Kamaru Usman said he would give McGregor a title shot at that weight, however, White said that won’t be McGregor’s next opponent..