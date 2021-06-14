Dana White harshly criticizes the referee assigned for the Paul Craig vs. Jamahal hill

With the referee delaying in stopping the bout between Jamahal hill Y Paul craig At UFC 263, Dana White showed her irritation after what happened. The president of UFC made harsh criticism of Al Guinee How do I handle the situation? Arizona Athletic Commission.

The statements were made after the billboard.

Notice

“When one arm swings like this and goes both ways, it should probably stop fighting. I don’t want to complain to the Arizona Commission, but they have been so good to us and this is difficult. I heard that guy is a Jiu Jitsu black belt. “, ironically affirmed the president of UFC.

After the injury, Jamahal hill lost his undefeated in the MMA. The American had won all eight of his fights. Craig for his part, he got his fourth win in a row and wants a place in the Top 10 of the semi-completes. The Scotsman now has a record of 15-4

