Khabib Nurmagomedov

When Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed his discharge from UFC 249 A week ago, he was the target of criticism from people who claimed that he had found a way to abandon the fight because of his “fear” of putting his undefeated on the line before Tony Ferguson.

The champion Liviano defended himself on social networks, assuring that he left the United States for the Middle East only when the UFC He informed him that the PPV could not be carried out on American soil.

In conversation with ESPN, Dana White He freed the Russian from blame, ensuring that the entire situation was a major mishap.

“Obviously everyone knows that Khabib’s fight fell apart, and I can continue for the next ten minutes by telling you how he fell. But the reality is that it was no one’s fault. Every day I woke up the rules changed. Many people thought that this would be impossible. I always have the mentality that nothing is impossible. When there is a will there is always a way to do it. He (Nurmagomedov) got stuck in Russia. It was a complete mishap. We all made a mistake in that one. No one has to be blamed. It is what it is. The fact that we have managed to move this event forward is the most complicated thing I have done by far. ”

White assured that the winner of the fight between Ferguson and Justin Gaethje He will challenge Nurmagomedov for the undisputed belt in September.

UFC 249 is celebrated on April 18.

