Dana White forgets Khabib Nurmagomedov and talks about the future of the lightweight division at UFC 262

The name of Khabib Nurmagomedov, is now a thing of the past in the lightweight division. Dana White, the president of UFC does not want to talk about Russian in the division, and emphasized that the winner of Chandler vs. Oliveira he will be the real owner of the belt, as he also praised the Brazilian.

The statements were made on the middle day of UFC 262.

“The fighter who wins on Saturday will be the lightweight champion. Khabib came out, he’s not more here. This category is amazing. There are a lot of great fights coming out there and we’ll see what happens on Saturday. Charles has been here for some time. He was always dangerous and finally got a shot at the belt. Oliveira had ups and downs in his career but he is very talented and will finally have his chance ” he claimed Dana.

After signing with UFC on 2010, Charles He has already made 28 fights in the organization. On a streak of eight consecutive victories, Oliveira has a record of 30-8. In the greatest challenge of his career, the São Paulo player will face Michael Chandler in the main event at UFC 262. The fight will define the new division champion.