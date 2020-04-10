It’s been a strong week for UFCBut Dana White is still working on a solution to perform live fights.

The organization had to cancel UFC 249 and its scheduled events amid the pandemic of the coronavirus after that senior executives of Disney Y ESPN intervene and ask to cancel the event.

But, Dana White still working on his Fight Island and according to him it is in its construction and will serve as training center and venue for events.

“That’s why I told my all my boys not to worry because” Fight Island “is going to happen.”, said White to ESPN. “All the infrastructure is being built right now and is being implemented. As we get closer to that, I will start solving the reserve fights, preparing the boys. Also, I can send send the guys there earlier, and they can start training on the island.

“So once everything is in place, it could be in a month, I’ll have everything ready, and the boys can start and train there. I am sure people will be ready to leave their houses the other month and go to an island somewhere and train ”.

Before all the events were canceled, UFC 249 was programmed in the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California. Dana White He showed gratitude to that place, once everything is back to normal.

“One thing I should point out is the Tachi Palace in California, the Indian Reservation, has responded to us all this time and has stood firm, ready to fight.”, said White. “Let me tell you something: Once I get back to normal, the event in California will be at the Tachi Palace. I am fighting there. I’m going to bring a great fight, and I thank you for joining me on this. ”

White he also stated his intention to ensure that UFC Go ahead when the time comes the world of sport will normalize, and you also assured that you intend to bring the live events back to the screens as soon as possible.

“We will be the first to bring the sport back”, he claimed. Fight Island it is real. It is a real thing. The infrastructure is being built right now and that is really going to happen. It will be on ESPN. ” White concluded.