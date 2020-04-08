The President of UFC Dana White refused to reveal the location of UFC 249 and of the following events, this, because there will be people who try to stop the event.

“There are a lot of macabre people out there, and when they discover the location, they start attacking the place, and making phone calls.”, said White to Brett Okamoto from ESPN the night of Monday. “So this keeps hairs on end.”.

After various difficulties due to the pandemic of coronavirus, the organization is moving for the event of the April 18th. Tony Ferguson will face Justin Gaethje for the interim belt of light weights in the stellar fight.

Since it was discarded UFC 249 in Brooklyn, one of the biggest mysteries is where the event will take place. When White announced the fight between Ferguson Y Gaethje last night, he joked that the place is “Somewhere on earth”.

White indicated that none of the fighters in UFC 249 they know where they will be competing.

“We are going to take the fighters somewhere, and we are going to take them to this place”continued White. “They will not know where they are going”.

The UFC It has faced criticism for continuing operations during the coronavirus pandemic, but White He believes that doing so serves as a solution. He said that everyone apart from him and Vince McMahon from WWE, “They are afraid of being the first” in returning to their normal procedures.

“Right now, we need leadership.”, said. “We need people who go out to look for solutions. Hiding in your home is not an answer. I get it, we have to. We follow everything they have said about the coronavirus. But at what point does it start to get back to normal? You keep people in their houses for a long time without entertainment, people will start to lose their minds. We need to start finding solutions, and that is what we are doing. ”

The President of UFC assured that fighters, staff and event staff will have access “To the best medical care, the best doctors, the best treatment they can get.” He said the organization has plans to examine them, but did not specify how.

“We will do everything we can to make sure we have healthy people” concluded White.

