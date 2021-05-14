Dana White explains why Michael Chandler is fighting for the lightweight belt with only one match in the Octagon

After suffering various criticisms for placing Michael Chandler in the fight to define the next lightweight champion with just one fight in UFC, Dana White defended himself. The president of UFC was justified arguing that the American never rejects fights and rivals, as well as the great willingness to sign a contract with the UFC.

The statements were made in an interview with TSN Sports.

“He is always ready to fight anyone or go anywhere and do anything. With that kind of attitude he entered the fight against Hooker and they took him to where he is now ”, explained White.

The president of UFC He told how the negotiation to hire Chandler and affirmed that the great interest of “Iron” signing with the organization made the whole process fast.

“When we were getting ready to hire him, I was at the airport getting ready to take off, and my lawyer called me and said:” You’re going to pick up the phone and talk to him. ” Talk to Chandler for five minutes. He’s the coolest person in the world, he has a great attitude, he didn’t want to do anything but be in the UFC and fight for the world title. “ concluded White.

Professional since 2009, Michael Chandler debuted in UFC with a front knockout Dan hooker on UFC 257, last January. Former champion of Bellator has a record of 22-5. The fighter of Sanford MMA will face Charles Oliveira in the main fight of UFC 262 tomorrow, Saturday, for the vacant lightweight belt.