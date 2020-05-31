The new coronavirus pandemic has caused an impressive number of deaths worldwide and has also affected the financial side of the countries. In sports, the spread of COVID-19 also caused a lot of damage.

In addition to forced closure, as an immediate measure to stem the spread of the disease, companies suffer loss of box office revenue and other revenue, such as sponsorships. In the case of the UFC, loss in 2020 may exceed $ 100 million mark, as estimated by the president of the franchise, Dana White.

UFC prevented from holding events since March 13, when, for the first time, he was forced to promote an edition without the presence of fans, in Braslia. On that occasion, a decree from the Federal District government, due to the rapid progress of the new coronavirus, prohibited the agglomeration in closed places.

The octagon remained “closed” throughout April and only reopened on May 9 in Jacksonville, which received three editions in one week. But without the fans in the arena, a situation that will be repeated until further notice.

Dana White calculates a huge loss from a lack of box office revenue, especially at “numbered” events, which traditionally drive large numbers of fans to the arenas.

“If we look at other sports now, will we or will we not (events)? The big problem for all sports now is the box office. We are expected to lose more than $ 100 million this year. More than $ 100 million ”

Dana’s concern increases due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19. According to him, nobody knows what the next few months will be like, which could increase the damage in various commercial areas.