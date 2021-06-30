Dana White detonates war against representative of Francis Ngannou

UFC President Dana White is not a fan of Francis Ngannou’s manager.

Yesterday Monday it was revealed that the UFC had scheduled Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane to star in UFC 265 on August 7 for the interim heavyweight title. The answers were immediate, Francis and his team showed their frustration surprised by the news. For her part, Dana White blames the Ngannou representative.

Tensions rising publicly between Dana White and Marquel Martin (Ngannou’s manager from CAA) on social media. (Via @ bokamotoESPN’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/xtI6Q6PgfN – Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 29, 2021

After Marquel Martin, Ngannou’s representative, said he was surprised by the UFC’s decision, Dana attacked, blaming him for what happened.

“This guy is full of mi3rd4! He knows EXACTLY what is happening and is not at all surprised, because we told him several times what was coming. His management is incompetent and I hope Francis starts looking at new people to help him with his career. “

After seeing White’s comment, Francis Ngannou’s representative, Marquel Martin, responded.

“Dana White… completely shocked by your decision after we said September was good for us. In complete shock that you guys made threats less than 3 months after everyone. After all of you knew. Total surprise after you KNEW why Francis needed more time. That’s right. I know you are passionate, but are you trying to discredit my integrity when I have been nothing but respectful to you, Hunter, and all of your staff? That says more about you than about me. I’m not even angry, I’m actually shocked that I got your attention. Incompetent management? I think we have done a very good job. “

“I think you REALLY don’t like the fact that Francis is being represented not just by me, but by an entire agency; One of the ones you can’t control Hence the reason you have people trying to represent it all the time for your benefit. I’ll tell you what, let’s reveal EVERYTHING for people to see. Emails, calls, texts, everything. Agree? Because I am ready to be banned by the UFC. That doesn’t define me, neither you nor anyone else. How does that sound? Sincerely, your former employee, Marquel Martin. “

There is no doubt that there seems to be something behind the scenes. What is very clear is that Ngannou and his team are not happy with White and the UFC.

What do you think of Dana White criticizing Francis Ngannou’s representative?